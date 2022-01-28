The Biden Administration Announces Plan To Abolish All Death And Suffering | Ep. 883

Today on the Matt Walsh Show, the Biden Administration has announced its plan to get rid of all traffic accidents and traffic deaths.

Reduce it to zero.

After failing to shut down COVID, now they will attempt to prevent anyone from ever dying of anything ever again.

Also, Joe Biden officially begins his search for a new Supreme Court Justice.

He promises it will be a thorough search and he will consider a diverse selection of potential nominees, as long as they are black, female, and liberal.

The greatest female Jeopardy contestant of all time, who is actually male, finally loses.

A writer wins praise from the Left for publicly announcing that she doesn’t like being a mother.

And in our Daily Cancellation, a PhD student attempts to school me on the topic of sex and gender.

We’ll see how she did.