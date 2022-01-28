The CDC’s Reports Differ From The Rest Of The World, Data Scheme Fraud – Dr. McCullough & Dr. Malone

Dr. Peter McCullough had a chance to speak with the Senator and other members of the panel and revealed how the COVID-19 jab is being promoted as the driving force behind reduction in hospitalization.

While the doctor claimed the CDC is even pushing the narrative, he added that the reduction in hospitalizations are only happening in the U.S. Dr. McCullough also noted the supposed miracle drug does not stop the virus from being contracted or spreading, yet it somehow helps reduce people being admitted to the hospital.