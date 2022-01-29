Turning a corner? Mask mandates could end next week in the Denver metro area

Colorado’s COVID-19 rate is quickly declining, giving health experts new hope for the coming months and leading them to believe it might be possible to drop mask mandates in the metro area in the coming days or weeks.
Colorado’s COVID-19 rate is quickly declining, giving health experts new hope for the coming months and leading them to believe it might be possible to drop mask mandates in the metro area in the coming days or weeks.
Denver metro counties are considering dropping mask mandates next week as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to decline..