Who is Dr V. Anantha Nageswaran, the new Chief Economic Advisor | Oneindia News

Days ahead of the Union Budget 2022-23 and the tabling of the economic survey, the Narendra Modi government on Friday appointed Dr V.

Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor in the Ministry of Finance.

Here are 5 things to know about him.

