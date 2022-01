New Chief Economic Adviser appointed ahead of Budget 2022-2023 | Oneindia News

India made its first statement on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine calling for a 'peaceful resolution' of the situation through 'sustained diplomatic efforts'; The central government on Friday appointed Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor with immediate effect.

This and more news at 9 PM.

#BSYediyurappa #ChiefEconomicAdviser #AkhileshYadav