Punjab Polls: Congress's Navjot Sidhu files nomination from Amritsar East | SAD | Oneindia News

Today, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu filed his candidature from the Amritsar East assembly segment.

SAD has fielded former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia against him.

#NavjotSidhu #PunjabCongress #AmritsarEast Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Lok Congress, Shiromani Akali Dal, Punjab polls, Captain Amarinder Singh, Amritsar East assembly segment, Shiromani Akali Dal, Bikram Singh Majthia, Punjab Assembly elections.