Trudeau is Placed in Protective Custody as a 'Small Fringe Minority' of Truckers Converge on Ottawa
Trudeau is Placed in Protective Custody as a 'Small Fringe Minority' of Truckers Converge on Ottawa

As Justin Trudeau hides for his life in a non-disclosed location in Ottawa, the capitol of Canada has been taking over by what Trudeau has recently said are a &apos;small fringe minority&apos; of Canadian protesters.