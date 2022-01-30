Beating Retreat 2022:Drones light up Delhi's skies | Watch |OneIndia News

India witnessed the enchanting Beating Retreat ceremony on Saturday (January 29), a centuries-old military tradition, laced with a 1000 drone display.
#beatingretreat #beatingretreatceremony #dronedisplay #republicday
India witnessed the enchanting Beating Retreat ceremony on Saturday (January 29), a centuries-old military tradition, laced with a 1000 drone display.
#beatingretreat #beatingretreatceremony #dronedisplay #republicday
The Republic Day celebrations will be made more spectacular using 1000 drones. The capital will be lit up with these drones on..