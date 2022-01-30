Zion National Park July 25, 2021

Zion National Park was one of my favorites after my 2010 trip, its been 11 years since then and not all the changes are good in my opinion.

The Commercialization at the West gate is a giant detractor for me and the congestion inside the park makes seeing sights next to impossible unless you take the public transportation.

With having my retiring Service Dog and my next one in training public transportation was out for us.

I wanted to spend more than a day here but found that to be too hard to accomplish so we drove on to Bryce Canyon National Park and got there around right before sunrise.