Dr. Gigi Foster & Deana Sacks Discuss COVID-19 "Pandemic" Wealth Transfers

Deana Sacks & Dr. Gigi Foster discuss institutional and entrenched economic inequalities created by tax laws and permit laws such as the "certificate of need" laws as well as the massive shifts of wealth from the American people to Big Pharma and the billionaires as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the government shut-downs.