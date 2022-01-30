UK to offer NATO major military deployment in Europe amid Russian tension in Ukraine | Oneindia News

As per reports, on Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Britain is preparing to offer NATO deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe.
#RussiaUkraineTensions #BorisJohnson #NATO
As per reports, on Saturday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Britain is preparing to offer NATO deployment of troops, weapons, warships and jets in Europe.
#RussiaUkraineTensions #BorisJohnson #NATO
On Monday, NATO said that it was putting forces on standby and backing eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets in response..
Amid Escalated Tension Over Ukraine, , Russia Deploys More Troops , to Neighboring Belarus.
On January 18, Russian officials..