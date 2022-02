Prime Minister Modi to address a first virtual rally in Uttar Pradesh |Oneindia News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday will address his first virtual rally in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

The rally dubbed as ‘Jan Chaupal’ will be broadcasted across 98 mandals in 21 assembly seats in five districts of western Uttar Pradesh.

#UPElections #PMModi #Parliament pm modi virtual rally,virtual rally,pm modi rally,5 states assembly elections,up assembly election 2022,up assembly elections,5 states election date,5 state assembly polls,assembly election 2022,assembly elections 2022,western up, union budget,union budget 2022,union budget 2022-23,pegasus spyware,india budget 2022,budget 2022,pegasus,live news hindi,president,English news, trending,latest news,Oneindia News, Oneindia English