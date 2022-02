Season 6, Episode 6 – Is Football Better Than Baseball? | Team of Rivals Podcast

Ron, Elliott, and Pete jump on for a quick baseball recap before switching to the NFL.

Football certainly isn't #1 on here, but if you watched any of last week's games, you have to admit that they were all better than the best baseball games of 2021.

That's nutz.

Speaking of nutz, how about those Bears?!