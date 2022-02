Boris Johnson urges Russia to 'step back from the brink'

Boris Johnson says he will tell President Putin to "step back from the brink" of war in Ukraine.

The prime minister believes that "any incursion" Russia makes into Ukrainian territory would be a "disaster for the world" and would be "bitterly and bloodily resisted".

Report by Edwardst.

