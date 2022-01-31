Howard Hesseman, Popular Television Actor, Dead at 81

Hesseman's death was announced on Jan 30.

According to his manager, Robbie Kass.

The well-known actor died due to complications as a result of colon surgery.

In a statement announcing Hesseman's death, .

Kass described his talent as "groundbreaking.".

He was a groundbreaking talent and lifelong friend and longtime client, , Robbie Kass, Manager, via CNN.

Whose kindness and generosity was equaled by his influence and admiration to generations of actors and improvisational comedy throughout the world, Robbie Kass, Manager, via CNN.

Hesseman first become well-known to American television viewers during the 1970s.

He played Dr. Johnny Fever in popular sitcom 'WKRP in Cincinnati.'.

In addition to making Hesseman recognizable, .

The role garnered him two Emmy nominations.

The show lasted for four seasons and introduced audiences to several significant characters in the history of American television.

Other roles of note include the substitute-turned-permanent teacher of a group of gifted high school students in 'Head of the Class,'.

A small cameo role in the 1980s cult classic comedy film 'Clue,'.

And guest spots on 'That 70s Show.'.

Hesseman also hosted several episodes of 'Saturday Night Live.'