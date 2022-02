Joe Rogan: "I'm Sorry" Over Spotify Backlash | Will Joe Get Cancelled? | Johnny Massacre Show 380

The backlash against Joe Rogan intensifies … now Joni Mitchell pulls her music from Spotify in protest of Rogan "spreading misinformation".

Everyone from Prince Harry and the US Surgeon General to Tedros at WHO have come out egging on Rogan's cancellation, a movement started by Neil Young.

Rogan took the unusual step of making a public apology of sorts on Instagram.

Spotify declared that they will label controversial episodes with warnings 🤡.