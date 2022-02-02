Biden Approves Deployment of 3,000 US Troops to Eastern Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis

CNN reports that President Joe Biden has officially approved a move to bolster NATO countries in Eastern Europe.

On February 2, the Pentagon announced the deployment of 3,000 U.S. troops to Poland, Germany and Romania.

The decision comes as tens of thousands of Russian troops amass along Ukraine's border.

According to U.S. officials, the move is meant to show support for NATO allies in the region who fear a Russian invasion.

CNN reports that Russia has shown no signs of withdrawing its troops following several diplomatic talks with the U.S. and NATO.

Biden told CNN that the decision to deploy forces was "totally consistent" with the United States' stance toward Russian aggression.

It's totally consistent with what I told Putin in the beginning.

As long as he's acting aggressively, we're going to make sure we reassure our NATO allies and Eastern Europe we're there and Article V is a sacred obligation, Joe Biden, President of the United States, via CNN.

Last week, 8,500 U.S. troops were put on heightened alert in case a NATO Response Force is called upon and needs to deploy quickly.

This is a powerful signal of U.S. commitment, and comes on top of other recent U.S. contributions to our shared security -- including 8,500 troops at high readiness for the NATO Response Force, and the USS Harry S.

Truman carrier strike group under NATO command in the Mediterranean, Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, via CNN.

