Erin O’Toole’s future, Alberta border blockade, Uyghurs in China

Feb.

1, 2022 | A revolt in the Conservative Party puts Erin O’Toole’s future as leader in jeopardy.

RCMP try to clear a border blockade in Alberta, but more vehicles come in.

Plus, advocates want the Olympics used as an opportunity to wake up the world to China's treatment of the Uyghur Muslims