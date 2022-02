Asaduddin Owaisi gets Z category security day after his convoy was attacked in UP | Oneindia News

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi will be provided with Z category security with immediate effect.

This comes after yesterday when his convoy was attacked in Uttar Pradesh as he was on his way from Meerut to Delhi.

