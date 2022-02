NASA. Science Launching on Northrop Grumman CRS-17 Mission to the Space Station

Scientific investigations on skin aging and tumor cells, along with tests of technology for oxygen production, batteries, and growing plants, all travel on the 17th Northrop Grumman commercial resupply services mission to the International Space Station.

The Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled for liftoff no earlier than Saturday, Feb.

19, 2022, from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility on Wallops Island, Virginia.