Kidderminster kids cheer Harriers on ahead of West Ham match

Schoolchildren in Kidderminster have been busy making banners to support their local team, Kidderminster Harriers, who they say have a "big chance" of winning their upcoming match against Premier League side West Ham United.

Report by Buseld.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn