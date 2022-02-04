Kiddermister Harriers hope for victory over West Ham

The captain of Kidderminster Harriers has said this weekend's FA cup match against Premier League side West Ham will be "right at the top" of his career highlights.

Sam Austin said a home advantage could help his team - currently in the sixth tier of the English football league system - on its way to victory, adding that their opponents may be surprised by "how loud these fans can be." Report by Buseld.

