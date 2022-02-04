Biden Again Makes Absurdly False Claims on Second Amendment | Pelosi Is Owned By China | Ep 330

Joe Biden once again is making things up about guns and the second amendment, to the point where even leftist fact checkers have called him on it.

Plus, Nancy Pelosi is warning Olympic athletes not to speak out in China, while also proving yet again how she is owned by China in another remark.

Rogan is again in the spotlight after old comedic sketches are the left's new reason for his cancellation.

What's your favorite 80's cereal and we are in trouble with our nation's youth folks...you will see/hear why.