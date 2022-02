Michael Avenatti trial’s closing arguments: Key takeaways

Closing arguments wrapped up Wednesday in celebrity attorney Michael Avenatti's federal criminal trial.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels, a former client of Avenatti's, is accusing him of cheating her out of nearly $300,000 from her book advance.

CBS News producer Costanza Maio joins CBS News' Elaine Quijano to discuss the latest in the trial.