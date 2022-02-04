Early Olympic Standouts As the Beijing Games Begin

Four years ago at Pyeongchang, Norway took home 39 medals, including 14 gold.

That's more medals than any other nation won at the 2018 Games.

'U.S. News & World Report' says the first day of the 2022 Beijing Olympics may signal another gold rush for the Norwegian team.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is a favorite to win the men's downhill challenge, .

While fellow Norwegian Therese Johaug is expected to top the competition in cross-country skiing.

In 2010, Johaug won gold in relay.

In 2014, she took home two more cross-country skiing medals.

The 14-time world champion will return to competition in this year's skiathlon, which includes both classical and freestyle techniques.

The skiathlon will air live on USA Network on February 5.

The same day, United States snowboarder Jamie Anderson will be competing for her third straight slopestyle gold.

In 2018, the United States swept the slopestyle snowboarding competition, with both Jamie Anderson and Red Gerard winning medals.

USA Network will air the men's qualifier and the women's final for slopestyle live on February 5.

Both events will reportedly have encore coverage on NBC.