Son of Maida Vale victim will ‘never trust’ Met fully again

The son of 43-year-old Yasmin Chkaifi, who was stabbed to death in the street by her abusive ex-husband, has accused the Metropolitan Police of failing to protect his mother.

Zayd Bakkali, 18, said: “I will never trust them fully again because what they’ve done is they’ve taken my mother … this could have been avoided.” Report by Jonesia.

