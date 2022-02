Dorries: Jimmy Carr Holocaust joke ‘shocking and abhorrent'

Nadine Dorries says that a Holocaust joke made by comedian Jimmy Carr in a new Netflix stand-up show is “shocking” and “abhorrent”.

The culture secretary was speaking on Saturday morning about the revised Online Safety Bill.

On-demand streaming platforms such as Netflix would not be covered by this bill but may be covered in future by a separate Media Bill.

