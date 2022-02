Republican National Committee votes to censure Cheney and Kinzinger over Jan. 6 investigation

On Friday, the Republican National Committee voted to censure Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger over their involvement in the house select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

CBS News political reporter Adam Brewster discusses the vote and other issues discussed at the RNC's winter meeting with CBS News anchor Lana Zak.