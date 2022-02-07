Explainer: How green are the Beijing Winter Games?

Beijing Winter Games organizers say they are on track to produce a 'Carbon Negative' Olympics but questions over pollution, ecological sustainability and artificial snow have raised concerns.
Rosanna Philpott reports.
Beijing Winter Games organizers say they are on track to produce a 'Carbon Negative' Olympics but questions over pollution, ecological sustainability and artificial snow have raised concerns.
Rosanna Philpott reports.
BEIJING (AP) — Dry Beijing barely gets any winter precipitation, making this year's Winter Games the first to rely almost..
BEIJING (AP) — Dry Beijing barely gets any winter precipitation, making this year's Winter Games the first to rely almost..