THE MONOLITH MONSTERS Movie Trailer

THE MONOLITH MONSTERS Movie Trailer - A trio of chilling sci-fi tales from the vaults of Universal Pictures, starring a number of genre legends including Lionel Atwill (SON OF FRANKENSTEIN), Lon Chaney, Jr. (THE WOLF MAN), and Grant Williams (THE INCREDIBLE SHRINKING MAN).

A mad scientist transforms a carnival performer (Lon Chaney, Jr.) into a murderous monster in MAN-MADE MONSTER (dir.

George Waggner, 1941).

In THE MONOLITH MONSTERS (dir.

John Sherwood, 1957), a giant meteor crashes to Earth and the fragments begin to spread – turning everyone they come into contact with to stone!

And finally, fear stalks the seemingly tranquil halls of Dunsfield University in MONSTER ON THE CAMPUS (dir.

Jack Arnold, 1958) when a palaeontology professor becomes infected with irradiated blood and begins to devolve into a primitive beast.