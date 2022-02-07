Got COVID-19? Here's What You Should Do

NPR reports as the highly-infectious Omicron variant continues to make its rounds in the United States.

Most people will likely become infected.

Here's what to do if you or someone in your household tests positive for COVID-19:.

Experts say if you're showing signs of COVID such as fever, headache, or sore throat, get a rapid antigen test.

Though experts say not to "use that test as proof-positive that you can go out and interact in society, thinking it's just a cold.".

With the omicron variant, antigen tests come back negative within the first two days of symptoms and then after a few days, come back positive, Dr. Cassandra Pierre, medical director of public health programs at Boston Medical Center, via NPR.

If you are symptomatic but initially test negative, experts say to continue testing yourself until you feel better.

Clear Your Schedule.

Experts say the most responsible thing you can do when encountering a coronavirus infection is to inform those close to you that you have tested positive.

Tell your friends with whom you've been in contact, your employer, and your children's school administration if applicable.

Don't feel bad if you've tested positive after taking every precaution.

Confirm You're COVID-Free.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say it's safe to re-introduce yourself into society after five days if symptoms have subsided.

Experts say before you end your quarantine, confirm you've been free of fever for at least 24 hours, and continue to wear a properly-fitting face mask