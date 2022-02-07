Kylie Jenner Announces Birth of Her And Travis Scott's Second Child

TMZ reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have announced the birth of their second child, and it's a boy.

Kylie revealed the birth of her son on February 2.

According to TMZ, she indicated the baby's sex by posting a blue heart.

In August, news of Kylie's pregnancy broke after several weeks of speculation.

Shortly after, Kylie officially announced her pregnancy with a video post featuring Travis, their daughter, Stormi, and Kris Jenner.

Later, sister Kendall revealed that Kylie informed her separately with a call and showed her the sonogram.

According to TMZ, what surprised fans was that Kylie's second pregnancy was far less private than her first.

Unlike her first pregnancy, Kylie was seen outside of her house a lot more and also wasn't shy to flaunt her baby bump in public.

Previously, Kylie said that she felt pressure to give Stormi a younger sibling and have a second child.

TMZ reports that the official Kardashian crew now totals 11 kids.

The latest birth also brings the tally of Caitlyn Jenner's grandkids up to 20.

