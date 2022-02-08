Cheaper by the Dozen Movie

Cheaper by the Dozen Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The Disney Plus Original movie CHEAPER BY THE DOZEN is a fresh take on the 2003 hit family comedy starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff.

This is a funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business.

Directed by Gail Lerner starring Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff, Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote, Luke Prael release date March 18, 2022 (on Disney Plus)