TOP 5 ADVICE FOR SALESPEOPLE - Gary Vanerchuk (Advice)

Gary Vaynerchuck is the CEO and founder of VaynerMedia, which specializes in social media management and content creation.

He began this journey working in his father's wine store where he learned first hand how to effectively and efficiently create sales.

He has since used this knowledge to grow VaynerMedia into a multimillion dollar company through his online ventures.

In this video, you will learn the top 5 pieces of advice that Gary Vaynerchuk learned to be a successful salesperson.