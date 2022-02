Domantas Sabonis Reportedly Traded to Sacramento for Tyrese Haliburton

The Pacers are trading Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and a 2027 second-round pick to the Kings for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and Tristan Thompson, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Sports Illustrated's Robin Lundberg reacts to the potential deal.