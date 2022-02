EDITED VERSION FOR SHARING "Toto Educates Pence"

Mike Pence made his rounds over the weekend saying "TRUMP IS WRONG, I DID NOT HAVE THE POWER" and then his fellow RHINO's joined the choir SELLOUTS -- but they are ALL WRONG and sadly, it's going to take a little preacher from Mississippi to show you WHY they are WRONG ---- but here's ONE BIG CLUE - they are bringing out a UNIFIED EFFORT to change the ELECTORAL ACT of 1870