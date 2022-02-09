Trump Gives Rogan Advice, Blue States Finally Relinquishing Mask Control, Guest: Rep. Greg Steube

Donald Trump weighs in on the whole Rogan-Spotify saga and gives Joe some advice: Stop apologizing!

Plus, are blue states beginning to see the light or are they being told what to do by Big Joey?

Democrat-run states are starting to relinquish their mask mandates.

Why now?

Breitbart Entertainment Editor Jerome Hudson breaks it down.

Our guest today is Rep.

Greg Steube (R-FL), a House Judiciary Committee member, who is also wondering why the mask mandates are coming down now.

He also rips House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s “advice” to our athletes competing in China’s Genocide Games, and he discusses the investigations Republicans can conduct if they regain control of Congress in November.