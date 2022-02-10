The Green Mile Movie (1999) - Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Bonnie Hunt

The Green Mile Movie (1999) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Miracles happen in unexpected places, even on death row at Cold Mountain Penitentiary.

There, John Coffey, a prisoner with supernatural powers, brings a sense of spirit and humanity to his guards and fellow inmates.

Tom Hanks leads a stellar cast (including Michael Clarke Duncan as Coffey) in this uplifting story of guards and captives, husbands and wives; prisoners and a mouse names Mr. Jingles; and on another level, of a moviemaker and his source.

Frank Darabont returned after his 1994 directorial debut The Shawshank Redemption to adapt another Stephen King tale into a crowd-pleasing entertainment nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

Director: Frank Darabont Writers: Stephen King, Frank Darabont Cast: Tom Hanks, Michael Clarke Duncan, David Morse, Bonnie Hunt