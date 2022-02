S1E8: Celebrity spreads Holocaust misinformation; Ukraine-Russia Tensions; ISIS Leader Killed

I talk about Whoopi Goldberg's misleading information about the Nazis, the ongoing atrocities against the innocent Uyghur peoples, the strife between Ukraine and Russia as they approach military conflict, America bowing to the CCP, an ISIS leader killed by US special forces in Syria, and the lack of coverage of real-world issues by major news organizations.