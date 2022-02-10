Austin Powers' Dr Evil returns for Super Bowl advert

Mike Myers has resurrected Dr Evil, the nemesis of Austin Powers, for a car advert that will play during the 2022 Super Bowl.
Other characters from the Austin Powers also appear including Seth Green, Mindy Sterling and Rob Lowe.
In 2022, Austin Powers' Dr. Evil is now the second biggest threat to the planet after climate change. So he's taken over General..