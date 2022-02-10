The Best Ways To Stream Super Bowl LVI

The Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams , will face off for Super Bowl LVI on Feb.

13 at 6:30 p.m.

EST.

Here's how to tune in via streaming services:.

NBC Sports, If you have a cable provider, you can either watch the game on TV or use the NBC Sports app.

Peacock, Peacock's premium plan, which costs $4.99 per month, will broadcast the game live.

ESPN+, The streaming service is often bundled with Disney+ and Hulu for $12.99 a month, or $6.99 a month on its own.

YouTube TV, YouTube TV, which offers a 14-day free trial, carries NBC, NBC Sports and plenty of other sports channels.

Hulu, The streamer's Live TV upgrade, which costs $69.99 a month after the 7-day free trial, hosts NBC and a slew of other sports channels.

Fubo TV, The streamer offers both NBC and NBC Sports among its over 100 channels.

Sling TV, Sling Blue and Sling Blue+ plans both offer NBC Network.

DirecTV Stream, While on the more expensive side with plans ranging from $74.99-$149.99 a month, DirecTV Stream has NBC and a bunch of other channels.

