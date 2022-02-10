Heart Transplant Denied Due To Vaccination Status: Dr. Arthur Caplan on Bioethics – Ask Dr. Drew
David Ferguson Jr. was denied a heart transplant after declining to take the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting protestors to rally in support.

The hospital, Brigham and Women&apos;s, says that this vaccination requirement is standard policy to improve the survival chances of transplant patients, whose immune systems are compromised upon release.

But many believe that denying Ferguson&apos;s transplant violates medical ethics and reduces his life to a pawn in a political battle between anti-vaxxers and medical experts.

Dr. Arthur Caplan – author &amp; professor of Bioethics at NYU – joins Ask Dr. Drew to discuss the ethical questions surrounding Ferguson&apos;s case.