Heart Transplant Denied Due To Vaccination Status: Dr. Arthur Caplan on Bioethics – Ask Dr. Drew

David Ferguson Jr. was denied a heart transplant after declining to take the COVID-19 vaccine, prompting protestors to rally in support.

The hospital, Brigham and Women's, says that this vaccination requirement is standard policy to improve the survival chances of transplant patients, whose immune systems are compromised upon release.

But many believe that denying Ferguson's transplant violates medical ethics and reduces his life to a pawn in a political battle between anti-vaxxers and medical experts.

Dr. Arthur Caplan – author & professor of Bioethics at NYU – joins Ask Dr. Drew to discuss the ethical questions surrounding Ferguson's case.