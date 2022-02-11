Tucker Carlson Tonight 10 Feb 2022

Tucker pulls the mask off the fascists running the show now that a stark contrast between them and a real democratic popular uprising can be shown side by side.

The Canadian Trucker's Freedom Convoy is the most obvious ground root, organic, multi-cultural coalition of peaceful citizens executing their God given rights to peaceably assemble and petition the government over grievances.

Their hasn't been a clearer purely human rights protest anywhere in the world since South Africa in the 80's or the US in the 60's.

Trudeau-Castro is WAY over his head on this and if he doesn't back down soon, his government will fall.

The Globalist NWO types are behind him 100% because he and his government are the poster children of their desired government and desired government policies.

If Trudeau-Castro's government falls, then the "Great Reset" is going to take a huge L and they will fight to the bitter end to stop that from happening.

The protest has spread to the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, connecting Windsor Ontario and carries 25% of the daily economic trade between the two countries.

DC and Mayor Pete are panicking (they don't teach this at McKenzie).

Charlie LeDuff, Host of the "No BS Radio Hour" based in Detroit and a frequent guest, joins Tucker to discuss.

Tucker also speaks with a black trucker named Carl Tharp-Porter who gives an excellent, eloquent defense of the Freedom Convoy.