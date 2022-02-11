Tucker Carlson Tonight 10 Feb 2022
Tucker pulls the mask off the fascists running the show now that a stark contrast between them and a real democratic popular uprising can be shown side by side.

The Canadian Trucker&apos;s Freedom Convoy is the most obvious ground root, organic, multi-cultural coalition of peaceful citizens executing their God given rights to peaceably assemble and petition the government over grievances.

Their hasn&apos;t been a clearer purely human rights protest anywhere in the world since South Africa in the 80&apos;s or the US in the 60&apos;s.

Trudeau-Castro is WAY over his head on this and if he doesn&apos;t back down soon, his government will fall.

The Globalist NWO types are behind him 100% because he and his government are the poster children of their desired government and desired government policies.

If Trudeau-Castro&apos;s government falls, then the &quot;Great Reset&quot; is going to take a huge L and they will fight to the bitter end to stop that from happening.

The protest has spread to the Ambassador Bridge in Detroit, connecting Windsor Ontario and carries 25% of the daily economic trade between the two countries.

DC and Mayor Pete are panicking (they don&apos;t teach this at McKenzie).

Charlie LeDuff, Host of the &quot;No BS Radio Hour&quot; based in Detroit and a frequent guest, joins Tucker to discuss.

Tucker also speaks with a black trucker named Carl Tharp-Porter who gives an excellent, eloquent defense of the Freedom Convoy.