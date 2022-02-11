Covid testing scrapped for fully vaccinated travellers in UK

Covid testing requirements have been removed for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK.
From 4am on February 11, arrivals only need to fill out a simplified Passenger Locator Form (PLF) confirming their vaccination status, travel history and contact details.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps hailed the change as a "landmark moment" for travel making it easier and cheaper for families to holiday abroad over the school half term.
Those who are not double-jabbed need to take a pre-departure test and a PCR test on or before day two after they arrive in the UK.
They also need to fill out a PLF but will not need to self-isolate unless they test positive.
Report by Alibhaiz.
Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn