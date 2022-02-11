GOP Candidate Releases Mockup Shootout With Husband of Gabby Giffords, the Arizona Lawmaker Who Was Shot in the Head in 2011
GOP Candidate Releases Mockup Shootout With Husband of Gabby Giffords, the Arizona Lawmaker Who Was Shot in the Head in 2011

A Republican Senate candidate Jim Lamon aired an ad depicting himself in an Old West-style shootout with opponent Mark Kelly, whose wife Gabby Gifford was shot and nearly killed 10 years ago.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.