SpaceX launches COSMO-SkyMed Second Generation FM2 mission to low Earth orbit

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched the COSMO-SkyMed Earth-observation satellite from Space Launch Complex 40 (SLC-40) at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Jan.

31, 2022.

The first stage of the rocket touched down at Landing Zone 1 (LZ-1) in Florida several minutes later.