Snowboarder Shaun White Fails to Medal in Final Winter Olympics

NBC News reports snowboarder Shaun White didn't make it to the podium at his final Olympic competition.

White, 35, is considered by many to be the face of winter sports.

At the end of his final run, White reflected on his career competing in the Winter Olympics.

A lot of emotions hitting me right now.

, Shaun White, via statement.

There’s the cheer of the crowd and some kind words from my fellow competitors at the bottom.

, Shaun White, via statement.

I’m so happy.

, Shaun White, via statement.

I’m so happy.

In five Olympic appearances, White has come away with three gold medals.

He says, as a competitor, he had hoped to cap his career with another medal or two.

I mean obviously as a competitor, I wished my final run was a little more outstanding, Shaun White, via statement.

... you know I still had some tricks to do and I was so close to the podium.

, Shaun White, via statement.

... you know I still had some tricks to do and I was so close to the podium.

White, known to many as the "Flying Tomato," finishes his career as the oldest halfpipe rider in Olympic history.

