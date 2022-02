UFC 271 Adesanya Whittaker 2 Betting Preview

Sports Illustrated's MMA writer Justin Barrasso joins Robin Lundberg to discuss the main event for UFC 271.

The champion Israel 'The Last Stylebender' Adesanya will be defending his middleweight title in a rematch against Robert 'The Reaper' Whittaker.

Find all the odds for UFC 271 at the SI Sportsbook.