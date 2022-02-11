Maxime Bernier: Peoples Party of Canada - Who Are the Truckers4Freedom and Can They Finish Trudeau?

All of us have watched the Truckers in Canada standing against the mandatory vaccines and standing up for freedom so it is a great honour to speak with Maxime Bernier, founder and leader of the Peoples Party of Canada.

The Truckers 4 Freedom is giving us hope globally that the COVID tyranny can be defeated and the movement has inspired freedom convoys in many other countries.

The People's Party of Canada is the only party supporting the truckers, and Maxime has been marching shoulder to shoulder with the brave Canadian patriots.

The Conservative party have abandoned the truckers and their supporters, telling them to just go home, but Maxime is showing his leadership qualities, standing up for the truckers and speaking to the National and International Media.

This has become all about Justin Trudeau himself and whether Canadians are for freedom in its entirety or for more control?

The Truckers, protesters, Maxime and The Peoples Party of Canada are creating an international groundswell for a return to normality and we salute them.