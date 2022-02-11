As Mask Mandates End, Should You Continue To Wear One?

CNN reports that although many communities in the United States have started to ease or eliminate mask mandates, .

Guidance from U.S. health officials remains unchanged.

So, do we wear the mask or not?.

Experts say the answer to that question depends on where you live.

They say if your community's vaccination rate is high, you should be safe to ditch the mask.

As the cases are decreasing right now with Omicron, you know, in a couple of weeks, maybe removing masks is actually the right thing to do.

, Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean of Emory University School of Medicine, via CNN.

Still, guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has not been updated for some time.

The CDC's current guidelines advise those 2 or older to wear a mask in indoor public spaces unless they're up to date on their coronavirus vaccine.

CDC data shows that many Americans are not up to date on coronavirus vaccines.

As merely 42.4% of Americans have received a booster shot.

